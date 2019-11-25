England captain Joe Root in call for patience

England captain Joe Root accepts that a shift in strategy will take time to implement after they were humbled by an innings and 65 runs in the first Test against New Zealand.

The tourists needed to bat out the final day with only seven wickets in hand, but Neil Wagner’s five-for and a number of puzzling shot selections at Mount Maunganui saw the Black Caps take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

New Zealand's Neil Wagner celebrates after dismissing England's Stuart Broad, centre on the final day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A new era under Root and Chris Silverwood, therefore, started on a low not.

Yet Root was among several batsmen to fall in tame circumstances in the second innings – the Yorkshireman’s average as captain falling to 39.7 compared to 52.8 when he is not leading the side.

He said: “We want to play in a certain way which has been very different to how we’ve had to play in our conditions over the last couple of years and it’s going to take time, it’s not going to happen overnight.

“Clearly, some of the shots were not good. Everyone’s very aware of that. I hold my hand up as well.

“I’ve had a bit of a rough time of it in terms of scores, I’m working extremely hard on it and sometimes it doesn’t always come that easy to you.

“You have to get through difficult periods and go through a little bit of a dip sometimes. I keep putting the work in and I’m going to have to keep trusting my game because I’ve got a lot in the bank.”

Even paceman Jofra Archer was not a consistent threat in his first overseas Test, in which he finished with 1-107 from 42 draining overs.

Root said: “He’s got all the attributes that can be very successful here and he’s got to learn that sometimes you’ve got to make sure every spell counts. You really have got to run in and use that extra pace to your advantage.

“In many ways I can’t fault his effort but I think there are certain spells where he can just unleash a little bit more. That will come with experience and time.”