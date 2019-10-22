ENGLAND Test captain Joe Root returns to boyhood Sheffield club to rediscover his best form

ENGLAND Test captain Joe Root has gone back to basics to rediscover his best form with the bat, linking up with a friend from boyhood club Sheffield Collegiate for informal coaching sessions.

Read more Jonny Bairstow interview

Root has been handed an extended break from England duties after an exhausting schedule, rested from the forthcoming Twenty20 series in New Zealand before returning to lead the red-ball side against the Black Caps.

He has been using his time to tinker with his game, having managed only one Test century in 18 innings in 2019.

There is no shortage of high-pedigree help available in the England or Yorkshire set-ups but Root has instead sought out an old associate at his family’s local team in the Steel City.

“I’ve done three sessions and used the head coach at Sheffield Collegiate. He’s called Josh Varley and he’s younger than me,” said Root.

“From the age of 12 or 13 we’ve thrown balls at each other, all day, every day down at Abbeydale. We’ve been doing a bit of work together, not much technical stuff but he’s been doing a lot of flinging.

“We’ve also been down to Denstone College to use the facilities there, where (former Yorkshire wicketkeeper) Simon Guy is head of cricket. Starting out, he was a bit of a mentor to me and he knows my game like the back of his hand.

“I wanted to work on a few things so it’s been good to get back into it. I want to start the winter with a bang and set a marker in terms of making big scores and leading from the front.”

Root had a top score of 77 in the summer’s drawn Ashes series and also bagged three ducks, a contribution far beneath his own high standards.

“I’m throwing ideas around, using people outside of the bubble. Getting different points of view and different ways of looking at things is nice,” he said.

“I do brilliant work with (England batting coach) Graham Thorpe but every now and again when you’re out of it, it’s quite nice to go to other people.

“I think four years ago was the last time I had a break this long and that’s because I broke a thumb. So to have a break, working on things without the pressure of a game in a week’s time is invaluable.”

While still the fulcrum of the five-day side, he is no longer a guaranteed selection for the sprint format with a year to go to the next Twenty20 World Cup.

“That’s the food chain that cricket is sometimes. You’ve got to be at the top of it or you’ll get swept away and eaten up.”