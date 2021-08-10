Back in the fold: All-rounder Moeen Ali has been called up to the England squad for the second Test against India. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The 34-year-old all-rounder has played only one Test in the last two years, against the Indians in Chennai almost six months ago, but will link up with the team at Lord’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England were outplayed for large periods of the drawn series opener at Trent Bridge last week and believe Moeen can rebalance the side in the continued absence of fellow all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Worcestershire spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England men’s Test squad for the LV= Insurance second Test against India at Lord’s starting on Thursday.