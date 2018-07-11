England v India: Recalled Root stands defiant over his England T20 future

England’s Joe Root dismissed fears his international Twenty20 career is over after being dropped for the first time in nearly five years.

The 27-year-old was axed for England’s T20 defeat to India in Bristol on Sunday, but returns for the start of the one-day series on Thursday.

I don’t see it as a closed door for me, but I have to make sure, in the limited opportunities I have, to keep performing. Joe Root

He made way for Ben Stokes in Bristol and the last time he was officially dropped by England in any format was in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

But, ahead of facing India at Trent Bridge on Thursday, Root is confident he can feature in all formats for England.

He said: “I don’t have any fears about it, I want to see us being as complete a side as possible in all three competitions, but I want to be a part of them.

“Playing for England comes first. All the domestic tournaments around the world have to fit around playing for England.

“Until there’s a really good block for me to go and play T20 cricket somewhere in a domestic tournament, it’s going to be hard to get a string of games to put that case (that he deserves a place in the T20 team) across.

“I’m fully confident in the ability I have in that format. I can perform in T20 cricket.”

The Yorkshireman added: “I don’t see it as a closed door for me, but I have to make sure, in the limited opportunities I have, to keep performing.

“I fully understood the decision, that’s part of having a really strong squad.

“You never like it as a player, but having been captain myself I know how hard it can be,” explained Root.

England set a new ODI record of 481 for six when they beat Australia in Nottingham last month.

Another big score is expected on Thursday, but Sheffield-born Root has dismissed suggestions England are ready to break their own ODI record.

He said: “It’s dangerous to think too far ahead. One thing we have been good at is assessing things early on an planning an innings.

“It might be the case, it might not, but ultimately it’s about winning the series and coming out of what has been an impressive white ball summer,” he said.

England are the No 1 ranked ODI team in the world and whitewashed Australia 5-0 in their most recent series.

India sit second in the rankings and Root expects a difficult tussle following a 2-1 T20 series defeat.

He added: “India have been a really strong team in this format for a long time. Ultimately it’s a good marker to see where we’re at.

“It’s an important series, we have played some really strong cricket in one day format and India are one of the best in the world.”