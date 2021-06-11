England v New Zealand, 2nd Test, day 2 - Stuart Broad annoyed as catches ruled out

Got him: England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. Picture: PA

Mark Wood provided plenty of entertainment on the second morning of the second Test, launching a flurry of boundaries before being cleaned up for 41.

Wood had provided a doughty foil for Dan Lawrence on the first evening but raced through the gears as play resumed in the series decider, finding the ropes six times in the first 20 minutes as he swung away fearlessly at Trent Boult and Matt Henry.

Lawrence, resuming on 67 not out, could barely get a look-in as his lower-order partner teed off but Henry ensured things did not get too far out of hand when he toppled his off stump via an inside edge.

That left the score on 28-8, England adding 30 since the start of play.

Stuart Broad was unable to join the fun, lingering just four balls over his 37th duck in Test cricket. It was a regulation outside edge off Boult, leaving only James Anderson to help Lawrence in his pursuit of a first England century.

The crowd offered the No 11 a standing ovation in recognition of him overtaking Sir Alastair Cook as the country’s most capped Test cricketer.

Lawrence did his best to manipulate the strike, banking a couple of boundaries along the way, but was left stranded on 81 after Anderson was trapped lbw by Boult.

He finished with 4-85 as England posted 303 all out.

England found less swing with the new ball than New Zealand had managed on day one but it still took just six overs for them to conjure the first breakthrough.

It was Broad, rather than Anderson, who got things going. Going round the wicket to left-handed Tom Latham, New Zealand’s stand-in captain, he got his line and length just right and smashed the front pad clean in front of the stumps. At 15-1 and with Broad calling on the crowd to up their decibel levels, the game was afoot.

Broad looked to have added the wicket of Devon Conway in his fifth over, the Lord’s double centurion pushing to third slip where Zak Crawley threw himself forward into a low catch.

It was always going to need a third umpire’s verdict to decide whether it had been cleanly taken but Broad was visibly unhappy when the ‘soft signal’ on the field was not out and even more miffed when third umpire Michael Gough felt likewise.

New Zealand reached lunch without further loss on 43-1, Devon Conway unbeaten on 27.

He squirted a catch to third slip and, although Zak Crawley appeared to get his fingers under a tough, low chance, the on-field umpires and third umpire Michael Gough all agreed it was not a clean take.