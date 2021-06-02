England v New Zealand, first Test - Maiden Test wicket for Ollie Robinson

Got him: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham.

Bracey’s inclusion as wicketkeeper was confirmed by Joe Root on the eve of the contest while Robinson was presented with his first Test cap, with the Sussex fast bowler part of a four-man all-seam attack.

James Anderson makes his 161st Test appearance - equalling Sir Alastair Cook’s record - while stand-in vice-captain Stuart Broad and express paceman Mark Wood also feature, with no room in the XI for a specialist spinner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quick bowlers were thrust into action straight away as New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first on a gloriously sunny morning, as England welcomed fans back in a home Test for the first time since 2019.

Equalling the record: England's James Anderson bowling during day one of the first Test at Lord's.

Capacity has been capped at 25 per cent - around 7,500 spectators per day are expected to attend for a Test where England are without injured pair Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, with several others rested for the two-match series.

New Zealand handed a Test debut to Devon Conway, who will open the innings alongside Tom Latham.

Anderson had an lbw appeal against Latham turned down in the first over, the ball appearing to pitch outside leg, in a sedate start.

Latham farmed the strike early on, with Conway not facing his first ball in Test cricket until the start of the fourth over.

He dispatched Broad, standing in as Joe Root’s deputy for this Test in the absence of Ben Stokes and rested Jos Buttler, through the covers for the first boundary off the bat. The seamer’s radar had earlier been off as he leaked four byes down the leg-side, past the despairing dive of Bracey.

Conway was once again strong on the front foot when Anderson overpitched but, when he attempted to repeat the trick, the New Zealand rookie showed minimal foot movement and could only get a thick inside edge to the leg-side.

But while there was a hint of movement for both Anderson and Broad, they were unable to routinely trouble Latham or Conway early on.

Robinson was introduced into the attack for the first time in the 10th over, and overstepped the line with his maiden delivery in Test cricket, before promptly settling into a rhythm after replacing Broad, who switched ends.

Robinson induced a nick from the more adventurous Conway in his second over but the ball sailed well wide of third slip.

Latham’s more controlled edge off Broad brought him his first boundary of the day in the final over before drinks. After the first hour, New Zealand had advanced to a largely trouble-free 47 for nought.

The opening partnership had advanced to 58 before England finally had their breakthrough, Latham the man to depart for 23 as Robinson bagged his maiden Test wicket.

Latham was beaten on the outside and, perhaps with a little doubt now in his mind, he got neither forward nor back to Robinson and hung his bat out limply, with the ball taking an inside edge before cannoning into the stumps.

Wood promptly came into the attack and struck Conway on the forearm with a delivery that was timed at 94.7mph in his first over although the batsman then drove the paceman down the ground shortly afterwards.