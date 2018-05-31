England v Pakistan: We must ‘forget our wins’ to keep moving forward, says Sarfraz Ahmed

CAPTAIN Sarfraz Ahmed has warned his Pakistan team can play even better against England at Headingley than they did in their nine-wicket win at Lord’s.

The tourists have the opportunity to revive past glories by becoming the first team from Pakistan to win a Test series in England since the great fast-bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were in their pomp 22 years ago. On that occasion, Pakistan drew at Headingley and won twice in London.

In this NatWest Series, they need only to do the same in Leeds – starting today – to close out a 1-0 success and, contrary to a consensus that Pakistan played a perfect match at Lord’s, Sarfraz believes they are capable of putting even more pressure on England.

“We need to keep improving all the time,” he said. “As well as we played at Lord’s we can still play better than that. We made four 50s at Lord’s – and if one of them had gone on to the big hundred that would’ve been even better. (Same with the bowlers) if they take three or four wickets, make it five or six.”

It will be a famous achievement if Sarfraz’s men can emulate their great predecessors.

“If we do win this it will be a series we’ll never forget,” he added.

“The last time we won a series in England was in 1996, when Wasim and Waqar were around, and we drew at Leeds then,” he added.

“We have to forget Lord’s and move on to this now,” he said.

“If we want to move ahead as a team we have to forget our wins.

“We did well, we enjoyed it for two days, but now we’re here.

“If we are to move up in the rankings we need to forget our wins and keep moving on.”

Pakistan have sprung a minor surprise in selection, preferring Usman Salahuddin to his fellow uncapped batsman Fakhar Zaman to replace the injured Babar Azam.

“It wasn’t close ... we’ve seen Usman as a better option,” he said. “Usman has been with us for the last three tours.

“He’s worked very hard and he’s been doing well. He played well (against Leicestershire).

“That’s why we recommended him, and that’s why he’s playing.”