England vs India Second Test: How to watch, stream details, weather forecast and team news

England captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood look on as rain delays play during day five of the First Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge on August 08, 2021 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

England and India were both frustrated by the rain after an evenly-poised First Test was washed out on the final day.

A hard-fought contest between the two nations at Trent Bridge was in the balance, with all results possible heading into Day Five.

But persistent rain meant that the game was abandoned, with India chasing a further 157 runs to win, and England seeking nine more wickets having hauled themselves back into the contest on the back of Joe Root’s exceptional century on the fourth day.

It sets things up nicely for the Second Test which starts this week – but England, in particular, have some huge decisions to make over their top-order batting line up.

When is the Second Test between England and India?

There isn’t much of a gap between the first two Tests, with the Second Test starting on Thursday 12th August.

It will be played at Lord’s, the home of cricket.

Play gets under way at 11am, with the toss scheduled for 10.30am.

What is the weather forecast?

After a potentially thrilling end to the First Test was washed out because of rain on Sunday in Nottingham, all eyes will be on the weather forecast this week.

So far, the weather looks set to be fair. Thursday has a high of 23 degrees Celsius and no rain, while that forecast continues through to the fifth day’s play on Monday.

Saturday has the worst forecast, but the BBC are still predicting a relatively dry day with just a 10% chance of rain.

How to watch the Test on TV

The Second Test will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. All five days will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with the broadcast starting at 10am.

You can subscribe here or get a Now TV day pass here.

Subscribers can watch the cricket on the move via the Sky Go app.

BBC2 will be showing highlights each day at 7pm, while on the radio, Five Live and Test Match Special have coverage.

England vs India team news

Despite the draw, a number of England players are under pressure for their place.

The continued failures of top order batters like Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley could see them replaced, with the likes of Haseem Hameed and Dawid Malan in the wings, while Ollie Pope’s potential return from injury could come at the expense of Dan Lawrence.

In the bowling department, captain Joe Root must decide whether to play a spinner. Dom Bess and Jack Leach are in the frame though Moeen Ali could get a call-up as an all-rounder with Ben Stokes missing the series.

Of the pace bowlers, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson will keep their place but Mark Wood could come into the reckoning.