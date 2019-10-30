Eoin Morgan backed to be captain in England’s bid to retain World Cup in 2023

Eoin Morgan could still be England captain for the defence of their World Cup crown in four years’ time, according to New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor.

Morgan was instrumental in England’s one-day international transformation from also-rans in 2015 to champions on home soil this year, although the white-ball skipper’s future beyond next year’s T20 World Cup is uncertain.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

The Irishman will be 36 by the time the next 50-over World Cup starts, but that is only a year younger than Taylor is now, and the veteran Kiwi is showing no sign of slowing down.

Taylor said of Morgan: “I’m sure he’s still got a lot of cricket left in him, not just the T20 World Cup.

“But if he wants to, there is that carrot of another World Cup in 2023 for him to try and secure a repeat for England.”

The Black Caps were the beaten finalists in July, losing on boundary countback when the scores were tied after the regulation 50 overs as well as a Super Over.

Reflecting on what happened at Lord’s, Taylor said: “The rules are the rules and you get on with it. You get over the disappointment and you accept you played in one of the greatest, if not the greatest, one-day games of all time, certainly the greatest final.

“The team haven’t really discussed it at all, but it is a strange feeling when you come home and talk to people and you’re apologising for not winning the World Cup, but they quickly tell you it was a tie.

“I’ve got three young kids, two of them remember it and one has no idea what happened, so it is pretty humbling from that point of view. The sun comes up and you move on with a big summer ahead.”

A number of England’s World Cup heroes, including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, have been rested for the five-match T20 series between the teams, which gets under way in Christchurch on Friday afternoon.

England have five uncapped players in an experimental 15-man squad, with opening batsman Tom Banton, all-rounder Lewis Gregory, leg-spinner Matt Parkinson and seamers Saqib Mahmood and Pat Brown all in contention to make their international debuts over the next couple of weeks.

Taylor added: “I’ve played county cricket over the last three or four years and have played against them at different times.

“There are some exciting young players there and I’ve had some success at times and then I’ve not had as much success as I would like against a few of them.

“They are looking for competition for places, there are a few guys they left behind who will come out for the Test series and I’m sure the youngsters will want to put pressure on them.

“It should be a great series all round.”