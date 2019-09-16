Final date at Headingley for Sheriff Hutton and Woodlands

Sheriff Hutton Bridge and Woodlands will battle it out at Headingley on Saturday to be crowned champions of Yorkshire after surprisingly comfortable victories in their semi-finals.

Matthew Fisher was Bridge’s hero at Richmondshire, hitting five fours and four sixes in making 87 in their 208-9.

He then took 4-17 and together with Edward Barnes (4-12) skittled out the North Yorkshire South Durham side for just 42 in 16 overs.

Woodlands dominated Doncaster Town from the start despite the efforts of Bilal Anjam (5-43).

A second-wicket stand of 96 between Tim Jackson (41) and Brad Schmulian put them on the way to 299-8.

Schmulian went on to make 122 with Cieran Garner (31) and Liam Collins (43) helping to push things along.

Chris Brice then took charge, picking up 6-20 in a 12-over spell as Town were bowled out for 110.

The highlight on the final day of the Huddersfield League were the 65 runs scored by Golcar’s Steve Whitwam. Last week he reached 1,000 career wickets and this innings took him past the career league record 20,534 runs set by Lee Baxter.

With Craig Ruscoe hitting a half-century, Golcar set a target of 228 and despite Martin Sykes scoring 83, already relegated Shelley could only make 167. Jack McNamara took 5-70.

There was plenty of nervousness at the start of play with several clubs in danger of joining Shelley in the dropzone but it was quickly resolved when Broad Oak sealed Almondbury Wesleyans’ fate. Daniel Taylor (4-7) and John Keeling (3-11) dismissed them for 58 to set up a nine-wicket win.

There was a thrilling finish at Barkisland where a century stand between Owen Kenworthy (33) and Ryan Robinson (63) and Archie Greaves’ unbeaten 61 saw Honley set a target of 276-9.

Sachin Jayawardena led the chase with 123no and they looked set for victory when he linked up with Harry Finch. But when Finch was run out at 46, the momentum was lost and the home side were bowled out three runs short of victory, Greaves taking 4-74.

Louis Aspeling (48) and Mosun Hussain (70) put on a dogged 97 in Delph’s 247 but with Chavez Younes 37no, Kirkburton were still in with a chance at 196-8 when the game was abandoned because of light.

An unbeaten century stand between Ben Raven-Hill (72no) and Haydn Slodecki (39no) took Thongsbridge past Scholes’ 186 target. In a twist of form, the top two sides ended the campaign with a defeat.

Champions Hoylandswaine were second best to Shepley for whom Daniel Wood hit 17 fours and five sixes in making 145 and Nasir Jamal took 6-39.

Daniel Moorhouse (4-35) and Jaycob Curtling (3-51) led the attack as second-placed Moorlands were dismissed for 150, setting up an eight-wicket win for Armitage Bridge.

Fear of relegation hovered over several of the Aire Wharfe’s final matches, not least at Rawdon where both sides were still in danger.

A half-century, ninth-wicket stand between Adam Copley (25no) and Harry Dixon (37) helped North Leeds to 128 and a bonus point.

Rawdon ensured their safety when George Myers (46no) clinched victory, while two more bowling points meant North Leeds also survived.

Kai Chew (42no) and Red Bolton (43) helped Burley recover from 51-7 to 143-9 and despite 39 from captain Charlie Bell, Pool could only manage 127 and were relegated.

Toby Jacklin (4-21) and Asanga Weerasinghe (3-2) helped restrict Adel to 108 and Collingham just managed to creep over the line with one wicket left to send Adel into Division Two next season.

James Davies (5-26) and Jamie Pickering (53no) were the star performers as champions Otley crushed runners-up Follifoot by nine wickets after dismissing them for 88.

Having dismissed Ilkley for 108, Horsforth looked well set but Paul Dover (5-38) and Rob Spivey (3-16) managed to give the home side a one-run victory.

Four wickets each for Tuseif Arshad and Mustahsan Ali Shah saw Addingham limited to 133 but Richard Atkins (4-25) and Ricky Palacio (4-29) responded by bowling out Bilton for 126.