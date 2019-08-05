First Ashes Test, day five, lunch: England in disarray as they head for defeat

ENGLAND captain Joe Root was one of four batsmen to fall in the morning session on the final day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

England lunched on 85-4 and with little chance of staving off defeat.

England lost Rory Burns inside the first 15 minutes as they looked to bat for the entirety of the final day. Burns had contributed an epic 133 - his maiden Test century - in the first innings, but the nuggety opener departed for 11 on the final morning, caught in two minds about a back-of-a-length delivery from Pat Cummins, which caught the shoulder of the bat and looped to Nathan Lyon at point.

Burns' departure left England on 19-1, chasing a notional 398 for victory.

Burns and Jason Roy had negotiated a tricky seven-over spell to take England to 13 without loss on Sunday evening, but Cummins and James Pattinson were much more threatening at the start of day five.

Cummins produced a jaffer that moved away a fraction, beat Roy all ends up and only just missed the off-stump, while Pattinson probed away at England captain Root.

Root got off the mark with a back-foot punch through cover point for four but was trapped on the crease off the next ball and rapped on the pad by Pattinson.

Joel Wilson raised his finger but the umpire, not for the first time in this Test, was shown up by technology, ball-tracking showing the delivery would have comfortably missed leg stump.

There was a delay in proceedings because of a stump mic that appeared be making a buzzing sound, which disrupted Roy's concentration and led to the timbers being changed.

Root nearly chopped Cummins on to his stumps before Roy connected with a crisp cover drive off the paceman.

Wilson's finger went up again when Peter Siddle, replacing Pattinson, struck Root plumb in front, only for a big inside edge to save the England skipper and highlight another error from the match official.

There was a double bowling change as Nathan Lyon came on for Cummins in the next over with England on 41-1.

England ended the first hour just the one wicket down but with their captain twice reprieved on review.

Siddle squared up Roy in the first over after drinks, but a thick outside edge wrong-footed Australia captain Tim Paine, the ball flying between wicketkeeper and first slip before racing for a streaky four.

Roy took England past 50 in the next over by sweeping hard and flat at Lyon for four.

Lyon's introduction would have left many with baited breath but Roy and Root initially settled well against Australia's premier off-spinner.

However, Roy, perhaps in an attempt to put Lyon off his line, went on the charge and missed an ugly swipe across the line, the ball turning past the sizeable gap between bat and pad before clattering into the stumps.

Roy's dismissal for 28 left England on 60-2, though new batsman Joe Denly released some pressure with back-to-back boundaries off Lyon.

Lyon had his second scalp of the morning when Denly propped forward to one coming back into him, taking a faint edge before ballooning off the pad to short leg, where Cameron Bancroft took the chance.

Denly reviewed, apparently because he did feel a nick, but UltraEdge showed otherwise, meaning Denly had to depart for 11 as England slipped to 80-3 as the lunch interval started hovering into view.

Australia thought they had Jos Buttler for one when the England batsman was struck in front by one that swung back into his front pad off Cummins.

Umpire Joel Wilson was this time unmoved and after Australia reviewed, ball-tracking ruled the delivery was umpire's call on height.

However, in the next over, Lyon made a major breakthrough as he removed Root 10 minutes before lunch, a spiteful delivery that turned sharply, squirted off the inside edge before flying to Bancroft at bat-pad.

Root's departure for 28 left England on 85-4 as Ben Stokes joined Buttler at the crease, the pair needing to reprise their World Cup final heroics to keep the hosts from sinking without trace.