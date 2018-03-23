First Test: Ed Sheeran drops in to help lift gloom for struggling England

Ed Sheeran was a left-field contender for England’s highlight of a rainy day in Auckland.

James Anderson already had a moment to savour when he had New Zealand’s record-breaking batsman Kane Williamson lbw at Eden Park.

But pop star Sheeran also made an unexpected bid to lighten the mood in the England camp when, on a surprise visit to watch day two of the pink-ball Test, he popped into both dressing rooms.

After a succession of heavy showers restricted play to just 23.1 overs, in which Williamson (102) went past team-mate Ross Taylor and all-time great Martin Crowe with 18 centuries to their 17 each, Anderson recalled both Sheeran’s unscripted meet and greet and the moment he finally dismissed the New Zealand captain.

There has been little cheer here so far for England after they collapsed to a hapless 58 all out on day one of this series opener before being powerless to stop the Kiwis moving to 229-4r in reply.

The arrival of Sheeran provided a welcome distraction, though, as he relaxed before his sold-out concert in town on Saturday night.

Ed Sheeran.

Anderson had the sliding doors misfortune to miss the chance encounter with the global superstar – born close to his own home town of Burnley, across the Roses divide of the South Pennines in West Yorkshire.

But speaking on behalf of his team-mates, he said: “(It was) brilliant, yes.

“I didn’t actually see him – the lads did. A few of them chatted to him for a while.

“It was nice, especially after a couple of average days, to meet someone of his calibre.”

Anderson confirmed several of Sheeran’s hits are on England’s team playlist. “There are a few songs (of his) there and it was nice of him to come in and chat to the guys,” he added. “There are a lot of big fans in there.”

Anderson (3-53) also alleviated England’s struggles a little with the wicket of Williamson – a player he unsurprisingly admires.

“Right now, he’s up there with the best in the world,” he said. “I think he’s got a brilliant gameplan, is good technically, good in all conditions and all forms of the game. There’s not many around (like him) at the minute in world cricket.”

England’s best hope of emerging from this match without adding to their already unenviable away record of late in Tests surely rests with the forecast of more bad weather.

Reflecting on the previous day’s embarrassing collapse, No 111 Anderson said: “I can’t remember experiencing an hour like that before. We’ve got to try and work very hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”