First Test: Kiwis triumph after Ben Stokes digs in

New Zealand beat England in the first Test in Auckland by an innings and 49 runs.

England’s hopes took another blow early on the final day with the dismissal of Dawid Malan.

Half-century: England's Ben Stokes waves his bat as he celebrates scoring 50.

Stoic No 4 Malan represented one of the tourists’ most realistic hopes of keeping New Zealand at bay for the 98 remaining overs at Eden Park.

But in only the fifth, he was caught at second slip off Tim Southee to leave England 142-4 - still 227 runs from making the Kiwis bat again in this day-night series opener.

The tourists ground to a halt for much of the next hour, but did not lose a wicket.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow both batted against type, refusing to take the bait of a wide of full deliveries, as nine overs contained just two runs - and one scoring shot.

With the second new ball on the horizon, and the total 168-4, Kane Williamson summoned leg-spinner Todd Astle for the first time in the match.

Bairstow had already been fortunate, to get off the mark from the 15th ball he faced and avoid a pair in the match, when he leg-glanced Southee too close to the wicketkeeper - only for BJ Watling to put the chance down.

He was even luckier not to go for 21 with England 175-4 when he pulled Astle’s long-hop straight to mid-on, where Trent Boult was the culprit this time.

Bairstow failed to heed his warnings, though, and pulled Astle to midwicket in his next over to leave England a highly vulnerable 181-5.

For the second successive session, England lost a big wicket to the last ball before the break.

Stokes had continued his impressive self-restraint, but Moeen Ali fell lbw to Boult when New Zealand went to DRS which demonstrated pad was hit before bat.

A further 65.2 scheduled overs still lay ahead after tea, with only four wickets remaining and a deficit of 152 runs standing against England’s 217-6.

Stokes (50no) completed his 13th, and by far his slowest Test half-century, from 128 balls - alongside Chris Woakes.

Rain clouds in the distance were beginning to promise a possible extra escape route for England.

But on 253-6, at which point New Zealand managed to have the ball changed, 48 overs still remained.

Stokes’s resilience finally came to an end just before the dinner break after 188 balls and 66 runs.

England had just passed the 300-run mark when the all-rounder sent a bouncer from Neil Wagner towards Southee, who took a super catch.

The tourists trailed by 69 runs but had three wickets remaining to see out the final session and earn an unlikely draw.

Those hopes were dashed by New Zealand, who wrapped up a comprehensive victory by an innings and 49 runs.

Astle trapped Craig Overton lbw for just three before Wagner claimed his third victim with the wicket of Woakes (52).

The Black Caps sealed victory when James Anderson sent a delivery from Astle straight to Boult at mid-off.

Auckland: England 58 (T A Boult 6-32, T G Southee 4-25) & 320 (B A Stokes 66, M D Stoneman 55, C R Woakes 52, J E Root 51), New Zealand 427-8 dec

(H M Nicholls 145 no, K S Williamson 102).

New Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs