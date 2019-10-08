Former Yorkshire CCC star Chris Silverwood backed to lead England to the top across all formats

MARTYN MOXON has welcomed the appointment of former Yorkshire team-mate Chris Silverwood as the new England head coach, believing his “passion” for the game will serve the national side well.

The 44-year-old former Yorkshire pace bowler has been promoted to the role following a two-year spell as fast bowling coach under Trevor Bayliss, who ended his tenure at the helm last month.

Former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart were thought to be leading contenders to succeed the Australian, but it was Silverwood who came through to take on the role, being described as the “standout candidate” by those who appointed him.

A three-man England and Wales Cricket Board selection panel comprising of chief executive Tom Harrison, managing director Ashley Giles and head of coach development John Neal were impressed by Silverwood’s interview for the position as well as his knowledge of the current set-up and systems.

Before joining England’s backroom staff in late 2017, Pontefract-born Silverwood presided over County Championship triumphs in both divisions with Essex.

The first England assignment for Silverwood, who went on to play for Middlesex after leaving Headingley in 2006 and whose own international career comprised of six Tests and seven one-day internationals, will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand before further trips to South Africa and Sri Lanka this winter.

Yorkshire director of cricket, Martyn Moxon. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

And Yorkshire’s director of cricket Moxon believes his former county team-mate is well-equipped to be successful.

“I’m really pleased for him,” said Moxon. “He’s obviously served his apprenticeship, he worked his way up through the ranks with Essex, obviously got the head coach’s job there and went on to win the County Championship.

“I know he has been well-received in his role as England bowling coach and now he gets the top job. It is good for an English coach to get this opportunity and we all wish him well.

“He’s very passionate about the game and English cricket in general. He’s very knowledgeable, he’s got good man-management skills and the reports are that his technical knowledge and capabilities are very good and they are probably going to be as important as anything in his new role.”

He’s very passionate about the game and English cricket in general. He’s very knowledgeable, he’s got good man-management skills and the reports are that his technical knowledge and capabilities are very good Yorkshire director of cricket, Martyn Moxon

Moxon said he Silverwood’s previous role in the England dressing room would only help him step up to fill Bayliss’s shoes.

“He knows the players already, they know him,” added Moxon. “And the impression I get is that there is a huge respect from the current England players towards him, so that is going to be an advantage for him going into this new role.”

Silverwood takes over a side that memorably went all the way in the World Cup this summer but one that failed to win an Ashes series on home soil for the first time since 200. He believes he is coming to the head coach’s role at an exciting time for the English game in general.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed,” he said. ““I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena.

RIVAL: South Africa's Gary Kirsten, centre, was thought to be in the frame for the England head coach's role. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

“I have enjoyed working with the players over the past two seasons and developing the best crop of talent in the English game. I am excited to get started and build teams that the whole game can be proud of.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent coming through and there is enormous potential for growth. The hard work starts now and I am confident we can make a positive impact during our winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa.”

Following a four-year cycle under Bayliss in which there was a greater emphasis on the limited-overs formats, Giles has already indicated the balance will be tipped back towards Test cricket.

“We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us – Chris was the standout candidate and I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward,” said Giles.

“It is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

“He has performed exceptionally well during his role as an assistant coach and has the ultimate respect of the players that have worked with him.”

“Chris demonstrated in his interview a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red and white ball teams need to evolve. He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments.”

Silverwood becomes just the second Englishman to take sole charge of the national side since 1999.

Peter Moores held the role on two separate occasions, both of which were largely unsuccessful, while Giles had a brief job-share with Zimbabwean Andy Flower in the role of limited-overs coach.