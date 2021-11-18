The veteran seamer was investigated by the club for offensive tweets dating back to 2012, the year he left Northamptonshire for Yorkshire, as well as his use of the name ‘Steve’ for his former White Rose team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Brooks’ habit of not using Pujara’s given name against the India batter’s wishes was discussed by Azeem Rafiq during his testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Concluding their probe into Brooks’ past behaviour, Somerset said: “The club has decided to reprimand Jack, remind him of his responsibilities and require him to participate in extensive training on equality, diversity and inclusivity.”

Jack Brooks: Former Yorkshire player has apologised profusely for historic tweets. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Somerset praised Brooks for his co-operation and contrition on the matter but made it clear his prior conduct fell short of the required standards.

“The club have spoken with Jack at length about the nature and content of his comments. There is no doubt that these comments are unacceptable,” said a statement.

“Somerset CCC condemn the use of language which has any racist connotations. Jack agrees with this sentiment and is embarrassed and devastated that his comments offended people and he has acknowledged that, whilst they were made nearly a decade ago when he was less mature, the content of the posts was wrong and not in accordance with his personal values.”

England bowler Tymal Mills, who was the recipient of an offensive tweet from Brooks, said he had accepted a personal apology and that the pair enjoyed a good relationship.

England's Liam Livingstone thinks England can set an example. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

“Jack and I have spoken about it and I know how much he regrets having used the language he did,” said Mills.

“I believe it is right that both as a sport and as a society, we must go through a thorough process of reflection and introspection regarding the language we use towards each other and how we treat each other. Jack has apologised to me profusely and sincerely, which I have accepted, and I still consider him to be a good friend. I consider this matter to be closed and do not wish to comment on it any further.”

Somerset went on to reveal that Brooks and his partner had been sent “threatening posts on social media”, which have subsequently been reported to the authorities.

England’s Liam Livingstone, meanwhile, wants the national team to become the “driving force behind change” after admitting the unfolding racism scandal has “rocked the cricketing world”.

Livingstone played an instrumental role in leading England to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup earlier this month while a host of household names, including several former internationals, were implicated in Rafiq’s damning testimony to a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday in which he also claimed a derogatory term used by Gary Ballance had once been “an open secret in the England dressing room”.

Livingstone said: “I think the good thing within our England camp is the diversity we’ve got. Everybody has different backgrounds, everybody grows up differently and it’s something we celebrate. The diversity and equality we’ve got in the England squad is something we love.

“So it’s up to us, we’re at the top of the game in England, hopefully we can be the real driving force behind change in the game. Hopefully over the next couple of years we can really drive that forward and make it a really diverse and enjoyable game for everyone involved.