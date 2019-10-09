Former Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie extends coaching contract at Sussex

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie has extended his contract at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The former Australia paceman, who oversaw Yorkshire's title triumphs in the County Championship in 2014 and 2015, was appointed ahead of last year's campaign, replacing Mark Davis.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

While Sussex have qualified for the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast in both of his seasons in charge - and reached the final last year - Gillespie has been unable to lead the club to promotion in the championship.

"I really feel we're moving in the right direction, which is really pleasing," Gillespie said.

"I can't fault the efforts of all our players and coaches. We're all on the same page; everyone wants what's best for the club, and I feel we're progressing in reaching those aims.

"We've had some really good times together, and we've had some challenging times, but we're all clear about what we're setting out to achieve and focused on improving and developing to keep us moving forward.

"That's a pretty special thing to be part of. I want to thank the club for the opportunity to carry on being part of that and for showing faith in me.

"I'm determined to repay that faith by keeping things moving in the right direction and hopefully having some success down the track."

Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew added: "There is going to be a lot of change in cricket over the next couple of years and we wanted some continuity through this period.

"We still have a lot of work to do to improve the men's side and we were disappointed not to achieve promotion to division one of the County Championship this season. It is where the club aspires to be."