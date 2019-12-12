Frustrated Yorkshire looking to be trophy contenders in 2020

Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore revealed he is keen to see the county transform from outsiders into “serious contenders” when the new cricket season starts in April.

The 25-year-old admitted that 2019 was a difficult year with his side failing to produce the right results towards the business end of the campaign.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore at Leeds General Infirmary on Thursday.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating season. We’ve done some very good stuff and some very average stuff at the same time but I think we are learning from it which is good. Over the last couple of years we’ve got more consistent.

“In previous seasons the table was more generous whereas last year it was a bit harsh considering we could have won the league three games out. If we had beat Somerset and then won the last three games, we would have had a chance. Obviously we lost two in a row which meant we ended up finishing fifth.”

The 2019 County Championship season saw the county pick up just five victories from 14 games. What’s more, Yorkshire failed to qualify for the knockout stages of both the t20 Blast and the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Individually, Kohler-Cadmore was able to produce a number of good performances – especially in the t20-over format. The batsman recorded the third most runs in the North group with 435 to his name. What’s more, his total of 96 runs against the Leicestershire Foxes saw him produce the top individual score of that group.

Yorkshire players with Dickie Bird met staff and patients at Leeds General Infirmary.

However, when it comes to the team, the player is looking at the positives and believes Yorkshire’s youngsters can step up in the coming season.

He said: “White ball cricket has been disappointing for the last couple of years and not getting out of the t20 group for the last three years isn’t good enough.

“But there have also been positives. We saw the likes of Jack Shutt last year. The way he came into t20 and the way he performed shows what he can do. We’ve got young potential players like Jordan Thompson and Harry Brook coming through as well.”

The Kent-born batsman also believes that the addition of Dawid Malan will further improve the team saying: “Dawid is a massive signing for us. He’ll add a little bit of extra depth with the bat and hopefully now we can keep putting big totals in red ball cricket.

“When talking about white ball stuff, we’ve seen what he has done for England so that’s only going to help us. Looking forward, we’ve got a lot of positives which we can build from and be serious contenders rather than outside contenders.”

Kohler-Cadmore spoke with The Yorkshire Post while visiting Leeds General Infirmary alongside fellow team-mates Ben Coad, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Ed Barnes and women’s representative Katie Levick.

The players visited the hospital to present children with Christmas gifts, bought with money donated by players and staff at Headingley. Children’s Heart Surgery Fund Ambassador and former Yorkshire CCC President Dickie Bird MBE was also in attendance after donating thousands of pounds to the charity.

The 86-year-old pointed out during the event that the last time Yorkshire claimed the County Championship was during his reign as President of the club (2015). However, Kohler-Cadmore believes his side can change that statistic with the right strategy.

He said: “Every year you have a goal to win silverware. it’s just about getting the right plan and the right method to do it.”

The youngster will also be looking to make a positive mark on the international stage after being caught up in a WhattsApp controversy earlier in the year. Kohler-Cadmore and Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke were both fined £2,000 back in July for bringing the game into disrepute.

This came after the pair were named as members on a WhatsApp group which came up during the trial of former team-mate Alex Hepburn.

The Yorkshire batsman said he is relieved to have the controversy behind him and is now focusing on impressing the England selectors saying: “I’m obviously happy that the stuff that’s gone is over.

“Now its about looking forward, trying to put scores on the board, being able to impress and be able to show what I can do again. It’s a clean slate so I can get my head down and get those performances in.”