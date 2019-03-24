Geoff Cope takes over as president of Yorkshire CCC

“I THINK today of two people who I lost far too early,” said Geoff Cope after being appointed as the new Yorkshire president.

“My mother at 15 and my father at 29. They would have been extremely proud.”

With that poignant reflection, Cope, the former Yorkshire and England off-spinner, conveyed what the Yorkshire presidency means to him as he addressed members at the annual meeting.

The 72-year-old added, with trademark whimsy: “In my 60 years plus VAT, a lot of it has been (about) Yorkshire cricket. To be given, and approved by yourselves, the highest office in Yorkshire cricket, I’m extremely proud.”

Cope, who received a proxy vote of 913 in favour and 12 against, replaced as president another former Yorkshire and England cricketer in Richard Hutton, who was elected as an honorary life member (771 for, 33 against).

Robin Smith, the Yorkshire chairman, described both men as fine ambassadors for the club over many years.

Smith was re-elected to the board with a proxy vote of 1,050 for, 35 against, along with Stephen Willis (1,043 for, 32 against). Neil Hartley, the former Yorkshire player, was elected on to the board (1,081 for, 17 against).

John Morris (943 for, 76 against) was elected on to the members’ committee.