Umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould called a half shortly after making a post-lunch inspection.

Around 100 spectators had stayed at the ground, sitting in the stands while the rain teemed down.

Lancashire reached 273-2 on day one, well-placed to push for their second Championship win over Yorkshire this season.

George Hill the Yorkshire batsman, is confident that the hosts can fight their way back.

“The pitch is pretty flat and quite slow, and once you get in there’s value for your shots,” he said. “The main thing is to try and get in so we can turn things around.”

Hill, 20, who is playing only his fifth first-class game, has been pressed into the role of opening batsman due to injuries and international calls.

He responded by making a splendid 71 at Northamptonshire last week but faces a bigger test in this match, with Lancashire boasting a certain James Anderson in their ranks.