Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 1 - First day washout for Yorkshire in Cardiff

Heavy rain overnight left puddles on the outfield and although conditions improved towards late morning, the rain returned in the afternoon and the call-off came at 2.45pm.
When the match does get going, hopefully on Friday with better weather forecast, Yorkshire will hand a first-class debut to 19-year-old Harry Duke, who replaces Jonny Tattersall as wicketkeeper.
Joe Root will play his final Championship game before the international season against a Glamorgan side that includes his younger brother, Billy.