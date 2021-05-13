Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 1 - First day washout for Yorkshire in Cardiff

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Heavy rain overnight left puddles on the outfield and although conditions improved towards late morning, the rain returned in the afternoon and the call-off came at 2.45pm.

When the match does get going, hopefully on Friday with better weather forecast, Yorkshire will hand a first-class debut to 19-year-old Harry Duke, who replaces Jonny Tattersall as wicketkeeper.