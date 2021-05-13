Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 2 - Duke makes debut as Yorkshire bowl first

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

After no play was possible on the opening day due to rain, the visitors won the toss and handed a debut to the 19-year-old, who replaces Jonny Tattersall.

Duanne Olivier, the South African pace bowler, has been left out from the 12-man squad with David Willey returning to the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather is fair at Sophia Gardens and the forecast is good, although more showers are predicted tonight and over the weekend.

Glamorgan: J Cooke, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (captain), Douthwaite, Neser, Salter, van der Gugten, Hogan.