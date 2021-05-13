Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 2 - Duke makes debut as Yorkshire bowl first

HARRY DUKE makes his first-class debut behind the stumps for Yorkshire, who have decided to bowl in their County Championship match against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

By Chris Waters
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:17 am
Updated Friday, 14th May 2021, 10:50 am
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

After no play was possible on the opening day due to rain, the visitors won the toss and handed a debut to the 19-year-old, who replaces Jonny Tattersall.

Duanne Olivier, the South African pace bowler, has been left out from the 12-man squad with David Willey returning to the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The weather is fair at Sophia Gardens and the forecast is good, although more showers are predicted tonight and over the weekend.

Glamorgan: J Cooke, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (captain), Douthwaite, Neser, Salter, van der Gugten, Hogan.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Kohler-Cadmore, Ballance, Root, Brook, Bess, Thompson, Willey, Duke, Patterson (captain), Coad.