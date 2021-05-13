Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 2 - White Rose make strong start in Cardiff

Got him: Harry Brook traps Dan Douthwaite for a duck. Picture: John Heald

After no play was possible on day one due to the weather, Yorkshire pace bowler Coad struck an important blow when he trapped the Australian batsman lbw for 10.

It left Glamorgan 34-2 in the 11th over after Yorkshire sent them into bat beneath overcast skies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Thompson had captured the first wicket when he trapped Joe Cooke lbw for five with the total on 11 in the seventh over.

Centre stage: Wicketkeeper Harry Duke takes to the field to make his Yorkshire debut v Glamorgan. Picture: John Heald

Yorkshire missed two opportunities to remove Cooke’s opening partner, David Lloyd, before they eventually did so 20 minutes before lunch.

First, the right-hander was dropped by Joe Root high above his head at fourth slip off Coad, a difficult chance, when the batsman had six.

Then Harry Brook spilled a fairly straightforward opportunity at third slip, moving to his right, again off Coad, when Lloyd had 10.

Steve Patterson, who replaced Coad at the Cathedral Road end, finally got rid of Lloyd when he left a delivery that just clipped the top off stump, the batsman departing for 31 to leave Glamorgan 69-3 in the 25th over.

Three balls later, Patterson struck again, producing a fine delivery that Kiran Carlson edged to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at first slip with no addition to the score.

As the sun emerged, Glamorgan fell to 73-5 when Billy Root, having played nicely for 23, was caught and bowled by Harry Brook, the batsman too early on a shot as he popped back a leading edge.