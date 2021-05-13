Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 2 - Wickets continue to tumble in Cardiff

Got him: Harry Brook traps Dan Douthwaite for a duck. Picture: John Heald

On a day of tumbling wickets, the theme continued in the afternoon session which Glamorgan resumed on 77-6.

The hosts slipped to 82-7 when Harry Brook had captain Chris Cooke lbw for three, the Yorkshire batsman going on to claim career-best figures of 3-15 with his medium pace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Neser struck a useful 24 before his departure left Glamorgan 117-8, the Australian caught low down at second slip by Adam Lyth off Jordan Thompson.

Centre stage: Wicketkeeper Harry Duke takes to the field to make his Yorkshire debut v Glamorgan. Picture: John Heald

The hosts slipped to 128-9 when Timm van der Gugten was caught at first slip by Tom Kohler-Cadmore diving forward off Steve Patterson, the Yorkshire captain’s 400th Championship wicket.

Michael Hogan was last out, spooning David Willey to Joe Root at mid-off to depart for seven, leaving Andrew Salter unbeaten on 24.

Yorkshire’s reply was soon in distress when Lyth was brilliantly caught by Kiran Carlson, diving high to his left at mid-wicket, from the final delivery of the opening over bowled by Neser, leaving Yorkshire 0-1.

Gary Ballance was dropped first ball in the next over, bowled by Hogan, offering a difficult opportunity to David Lloyd at second slip as he dived to his right.

The visitors slipped to 6-2 in the fourth over when Kohler-Cadmore shouldered arms to Hogan on one and had his off stump uprooted.