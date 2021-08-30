Gary Ballance has 36 and Dom Bess eight, with conditions remaining tricky for batting.

Resuming on 60-1 after the lunch break, Yorkshire lost their second wicket to the opening delivery of the afternoon session.

George Hill pushed forward at Kyle Abbott and was lbw for 31, fashioned from 102 balls with six fours.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Abbott was palpably Hampshire’s best bowler, and his third wicket of the day came when Tom Kohler-Cadmore drove at a well pitched-up ball and was caught behind, leaving Yorkshire 84-3 in the 45th over.

Kohler-Cadmore made 20 from 91 balls in 144 minutes, emphasising the difficult nature of conditions.

Yorkshire did not raise their 100 until the 52nd over, with nine of seam bowler Ian Holland’s first 11 overs being maidens.