The pace bowler had the Hampshire captain caught by George Hill at deep-backward square-leg off a top-edged pull as the hosts reached 109-6 at tea on day two.

Vince scored 49 from 90 balls with nine fours and had been stranded one short of his half-century for 10 deliveries prior to his dismissal.

It was a poor shot at an important stage of the game, leaving Hampshire 86-4 in reply to Yorkshire’s 243, but it was reward for some persevering bowling from Fisher, who has figures of 9-4-24-2 at the interval.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hampshire were in trouble at 16-3 just before lunch but Vince and Tom Alsop added 70.

However, their plight deepened once more when Yorkshire claimed a fifth scalp with the total on 93, Dom Bess spinning a beauty past Alsop’s outside edge to hit the top of the left-hander’s off stump.

Alsop scored 12 in two hours, 21 minutes, reflecting that batting remains hard work.