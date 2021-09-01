The powerful right-hander scored a fine 89 out of 216-3 at tea on day three, a second innings lead of 296.

Kohler-Cadmore went into the match averaging 14 in this season’s Championship, with a best of 42 against Northants at Headingley.

This was his third half-century in successive innings, however, and in different competitions to boot, the 27-year-old having struck 71 for Northern Superchargers against Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley in The Hundred and then 55 in Yorkshire’s T20 Blast quarter-final defeat against Sussex at Chester-le-Street.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire lost only two wickets in the afternoon session after Kohler-Cadmore and George Hill batted throughout the morning to add 68 runs in 31 overs.

Kohler-Cadmore, 49 at lunch, brought up his half-century from 113 balls with six fours and a six, Hill going to the same mark from 164 deliveries with four fours.

It was Hill’s second fifty in first-class cricket after he struck 71 against Northants at Wantage Road.

He perished with the total on 128 in the 58th over, flashing a catch to wicketkeeper Lewis McManus off Ian Holland, having scored 55 off 180 balls with five fours and added 121 with Kohler-Cadmore inside 56 overs.

Rather than the run-rate increasing, as had seemed likely, it actually decreased after lunch, with 27 runs arriving in the first 19 overs after the interval.

The arrival of Gary Ballance injected momentum, though, the left-hander slog-sweeping Liam Dawson for six to kick-start an acceleration in the later stages of the session.

Ballance also launched the left-arm spinner for six back over his head and then over mid-wicket for a further two maximums.

He has 46 at the break, from 54 balls with a four to go with his quartet of sixes, while Kohler-Cadmore faced 207 balls and hit seven fours and three sixes, launching Dawson for a maximum over mid-wicket and then two off successive deliveries from the leg-spinner Mason Crane over long-off.

A deserved hundred looked there for the taking but Kohler-Cadmore slapped Crane to Dawson at deep mid-on, bringing to the crease Harry Brook, who has eight at the break.