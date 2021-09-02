The visitors managed only one wicket during the morning session as the hosts reached 76-3 at lunch, 316 behind.
Beneath overcast skies with the floodlights on from the beginning, Hampshire suffered few alarms on a surface that has become increasingly benign.
They started the day on 26-2, with opener Joe Weatherley on 16 and nightwatchman Mason Crane yet to score, and they proceeded in suitably cautious style.
Weatherley swept off-spinner Dom Bess for four and then cover-drove him to the boundary, but those were rare attacking strokes as Yorkshire probed a good line and length.
Yorkshire looked like going wicketless through the morning but they broke through 15 minutes before the break, Weatherley playing around a ball from Jordan Thompson that trapped him leg-before.
Weatherley scored 43 from 137 balls with seven fours, his dismissal leaving Hampshire 74-3 in the 47th over.
At lunch, Crane has 10 from 106 deliveries and Nick Gubbins two.