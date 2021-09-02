The visitors managed only one wicket during the morning session as the hosts reached 76-3 at lunch, 316 behind.

Beneath overcast skies with the floodlights on from the beginning, Hampshire suffered few alarms on a surface that has become increasingly benign.

They started the day on 26-2, with opener Joe Weatherley on 16 and nightwatchman Mason Crane yet to score, and they proceeded in suitably cautious style.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Weatherley swept off-spinner Dom Bess for four and then cover-drove him to the boundary, but those were rare attacking strokes as Yorkshire probed a good line and length.

Yorkshire looked like going wicketless through the morning but they broke through 15 minutes before the break, Weatherley playing around a ball from Jordan Thompson that trapped him leg-before.

Weatherley scored 43 from 137 balls with seven fours, his dismissal leaving Hampshire 74-3 in the 47th over.