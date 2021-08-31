The England off-spinner, who had 45 overnight out of 197-6, went on to reach 54 before being bowled by left-arm pace man Keith Barker.

Hampshire reached 29-3 in the 35 minutes before lunch, which was extended by 15 minutes to make up for time lost to bad light on day one.

Ben Coad took two of the wickets and Matthew Fisher one, with Hampshire captain James Vince unbeaten on eight at the interval and Tom Alsop with him on one.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

In cloudy conditions with the floodlights on, Yorkshire lost a wicket to the day’s second ball when Jordan Thompson was bowled trying to leave a delivery from Bad Wheal.

Thompson failed to add to his overnight 15 and was replaced at the crease by Fisher, who turned his first ball to leg for three runs to bring up the Yorkshire 200 and a first batting point.

Bess went to his half-century from 90 deliveries with four fours but was then bowled through the gate by Barker, who made a mess of his stumps in the process.

Bess, whose other half-century this season was an innings of 56 in the one-run win against Northants at Headingley, faced 105 balls and struck four fours.

Yorkshire slipped to 239-9 when Fisher was lbw pushing forward to leg-spinner Mason Crane, who ended the innings by trapping Coad lbw for a golden duck.

Then it was over to Coad with the ball, the pace bowler striking with the final delivery of the opening over when Ian Holland played forward, missed and was pinned lbw for a golden duck.

Three balls later it was 1-2, Fisher finding some movement through the air and Joe Weatherley edging through to wicketkeeper Harry Duke, who took a good catch moving to his right.