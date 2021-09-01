Starting the day on 37-1 - a lead of 114 runs - the visitors batted their dispirited opponents out of the game after declaring on 312-6 - setting a mammoth target of 392 for an unlikely victory.

Then Tykes then reduced the hosts to 26-2 before the close after Ben Coad had dismissed Ian Holland for three thanks to a one-handed diving slip catch by Harry Brook before Tom Alsop fell in the penultimate over of the day to Dom Bess to leave Hampshire 367 runs behind and needing to bat 96 overs to save the match.

Ground specialist Gary Ballance chalked up his sixth score of 100 or more at the venue and his first century of the season.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

The left-hander belted seven leg-side sixes on his way to an unbeaten 101 - taking his overall First Class total in Southampton to 1150 in 15 innings.

After losing attack leader Kyle Abbott late on day two with a foot injury, Hampshire were further rocked by the absence of fellow pace spearhead Brad Wheal before play got underway.

Wheal, who has enjoyed a break-out season, didn’t take the field due to an unidentified problem.

Although Ian Holland and Keith Barker were left to carry the load of the seam bowling and the spin of Mason Crane and Liam Dawson took up the rest of the slack, Yorkshire batsmen Tom Kohler-Cadmore and George Hill resisted any early temptation to cut loose with just 67 runs added before lunch in an uneventful session that saw no wickets fall.

It was a trend that continued until an hour after lunch when Hill edged Holland behind for 55 bringing Ballance to the crease with obvious orders from the dressing room to up the ante.

The former England batsman took no time in tucking in against a tired attack, hitting five sixes off Dawson on his way to his half-century.

Kohler-Cadmore also broke the shackles, hitting 18 off four Crane deliveries before finding the hands of Dawson at deep extra cover to be dismissed for a fine 89.

Ballance continued to tee off after tea, smashing two sixes off the part-time seam of James Vince after the Hampshire skipper had Harry Brook caught for 12 by Nick Gubbins.