Hampshire v Yorkshire (day one, tea): Joe Root and Gary Ballance build on solid start from Adam Lyth

JOE ROOT continued his strong Ashes preparations with a third Specsavers County Championship score of over fifty in as many innings.

England Test captain Root, along with Gary Ballance, found going easy at the Ageas Bowl as Yorkshire cruised towards a hefty first-innings total against Hampshire.

Root, who began the season with a 73 and 130 not out against Nottinghamshire in the opening round, looked untroubled by anything Hampshire could throw at him – as he reached 71 at tea, and Yorkshire 224 for two.

He was matched by Ballance in a 115-run stand for the third wicket, with the former Yorkshire skipper unbeaten on 73 at the interval.

Neither took any undue risks, or offered a single half chance, on a benign flat wicket under clear blue skies - with skipper Steven Patterson winning the toss and electing to bat.

Ballance was the first to fifty, from 102, before Root quickly follow in 97 balls – which consisted of three fours and a six straight down the ground off Liam Dawson.

Adam Lyth had sent Yorkshire on their way with a classy half century of his own, after losing Harry Brook, bowled by Fidel Edwards, in the seventh over of the day.

Lyth reached 67 before he was strangled down the leg side by Edwards – with Lewis McManus completing the catch.