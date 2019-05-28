Hampshire v Yorkshire - Duanne Olivier, Dom Bess and David Willey lead White Rose fightback

Yorkshire struck three times during an eventful second morning at Emerald Headingley to check Hampshire’s progress towards 181 and first-innings parity.

Duanne Olivier, off-spinner Dom Bess - in his first over - and David Willey were all in the wickets as Hampshire, starting the day on 14 for one, reached lunch at 117 for four from 41 overs.

The visitors still hold the advantage, but they will be frustrated to have thrown away two wickets.

Olivier had Joe Weatherley brilliantly caught one-handed by Adam Lyth, diving backwards and to his right from second slip, after an attempted hook had looped up over the slips.

It was adjudged to have come off glove, but it could quite easily have been shoulder instead as the score fell to 32 for two in the day’s seventh full over, the 17th of the innings.

Captain Sam Northeast survived a close run out chance on 13 and a dropped catch behind from Jonny Tattersall against Bess on 21, and he will begin the afternoon on 43.

In the same over as the drop, Rahane had danced down the pitch at Bess’ third ball and was stumped for 31 - 80 for three in the 34th.

Rilee Rossouw then played one of the more curious innings you will see. He hit a four and a six in his six balls and top-edged a huge swipe to leg against Willey to Tom Kohler-Cadmore peddling back from first slip as Hampshire fell to 93 for four after 35 overs.