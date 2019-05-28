Hampshire v Yorkshire - Hants on top at Headingley

Hampshire secured the first batting bonus point of the match just before an early tea on day two as they claimed a first-innings lead of 41 with two wickets in hand against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley.

Replying to 181, the visitors moved into the lead in the 58th over of their innings and have reached tea at 222-8 in the 69th.

Yorkshire struck four times in the session through Duanne Olivier, Ben Coad, Steve Patterson and David Willey, with Coad getting visiting captain Sam Northeast lbw for a well compiled 50 - the only half-century in the match so far.

Remarkably, 10 batsmen have fallen in the teens in this Specsavers County Championship Division One fixture played out in bowler-friendly conditions.

Rain forced tea 20 minutes early, with James Fuller, on first-class debut for Hampshire, hitting two sixes in an important unbeaten 44.

When the rain arrived, there were still 45.4 overs remaining in the day.

Olivier, Coad and Willey have all taken two wickets apiece for the hosts.