Headingley dilemma with only one place for Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow or Ben Stokes

Franchises in the inaugural season of The Hundred will each have one England Test player in their ranks.

The centrally-contracted red-ball players will not play a full part in the new 100-ball competition, but are due to be available for early fixtures before the international schedule kicks back in.

Headingley option: Jonny Bairstow.

While the majority of the rosters will be filled at a live broadcast event on October 20, there will also be a preliminary session at the start of the month where the eight teams will be able to select up to three players.

One England Test player per catchment area will be selected by each side – meaning the Leeds-based team which represents Yorkshire and Durham will initially have to choose between Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Any of the franchises without a current England Test star will then choose from the remaining unselected players, while each team can then follow-up by choosing another two players from their own area.

The main draft will then follow, with the order pre-determined by a draw. The team that picks first in round one will then move to the back of the queue for round two, with teams allowed just 100 seconds to complete each selection.

Headingley option: Joe Root.

Three overseas players and one ‘wild card’ to be selected at a later date from the Vitality Blast Twenty20 tournament, are also permitted.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: “The men’s player draft will be a historic moment for the game, with fans able to find out which world-class players will be representing their team in The Hundred. We are set to have eight brilliant, evenly-matched new cricket teams that will inspire existing and new fans.”

The women’s Hundred will operate on different lines, with players selected across a two-stage system of negotiations. Two players from the England Women’s contracted list will go to each team, with the remaining players filled subsequently.

England’s Alex Hales is keen to repay Nottinghamshire’s faith in him after signing a new two-year white-ball contract.

The 30-year-old missed the start of the summer and was omitted from England’s World Cup squad after serving a suspension for recreational drug use.

However, having agreed a deal which will take his stay at Nottinghamshire to 14 seasons, he says: “Notts is like home to me now. I couldn’t really envisage playing anywhere else.”

In one-day cricket, Hales has scored 6,415 runs at a combined average of 34.34.