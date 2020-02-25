Hero of Headingley Ben Stokes collects OBE at Buckingham Palace

Cricketing heroes Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been awarded honours at Buckingham Palace following England's thrilling victory in the World Cup.

The sporting stars declined to speak to members of the press after collecting their honours from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday.

After last summer's triumph, Stokes was made an OBE for his services to cricket in the New Year Honours list, while teammate Buttler was made an MBE.

It follows a remarkable 12 months for the England cricketing team, who beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time. Stokes played a stunning innings at Headingley as England secured an unlikely win in the Ashes Test last summer.

The all-rounder shone in England’s dramatic one-wicket victory, scoring a brilliant 135 not out as Joe Root’s side chased down 359. Australia would have retained the urn had they won in Leeds, but Stokes’ exceptional knock meant they had to wait until Old Trafford two weeks later to retain the historic trophy.

The duo were joined at Buckingham Palace by Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, who was recognised with a CBE for services to the sport.

Mr Graves told the PA news agency he was "honoured" to be alongside Stokes and Buttler, adding: "Without a shadow of a doubt, it's two great players and to share the day with them is brilliant."

The chairman said that there was a "buzz" amongst fans following a golden summer for cricket.

"You just have to look at the Sports Personality of the Year awards, Stokesy won the main award, the team won the team award, the team won the moments of the year award," he told PA.

"To win all those three prizes at those awards was fantastic."

When collecting his honours, Mr Graves said William had acknowledged cricket was "on a high" and "in a different place" following England's triumph.