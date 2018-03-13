James Anderson continues as Joe Root’s deputy

England have decided to retain James Anderson as vice-captain instead of handing the role back to Ben Stokes for two Tests against New Zealand.

Evergreen seamer Anderson replaced Stokes for this winter’s Ashes, once it became clear the all-rounder would not be available.

Stokes missed the 4-0 defeat to Australia, while he waited to discover if he would be charged over a late-night incident outside a Bristol bar last September.

He rejoined England in New Zealand only once he had indicated a not guilty plea to affray at Bristol Magistrates Court last month.

Stokes learned on Monday, after a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, that he will face trial in August on a charge of affray alongside two other men, and England have announced Anderson will once again be Joe Root’s deputy for a two-match campaign which starts in Auckland next week.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada will miss the rest of the series against Australia but has the consolation of becoming the top-ranked Test bowler.

The 22-year-old took 11-150 in the second Test to propel the Proteas to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over Australia.

Rabada will play no further part in the four-Test series after being found guilty of deliberately brushing shoulders with touring captain Steve Smith while celebrating his dismissal.