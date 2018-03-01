Joe Root makes Ben Stokes wait on viability of returning to No 2 role

Joe Root sees how much Ben Stokes loves playing for England every time he takes the field – but is yet to decide whether to reinstate him as Test vice-captain.

Stokes’s return after a five-month international absence has brought immediate dividends against his native New Zealand.

He followed two wickets in his first match back last weekend with two more, two run-outs and 63 not out at Mount Maunganui as England levelled the one-day international series at 1-1.

An emotional Stokes stressed at his man-of-the-match press conference that it is a “privilege” to represent England.

Echoing similar sentiments, Root spelled out the all-rounder’s feelings are plain for all to see whenever he pulls on the shirt.

Stokes was unable to do that for much of the past winter – including England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat under Root’s captaincy – after being arrested outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

James Anderson served as vice-captain during the Ashes series (Picture: PA)

He was unavailable until he pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray at Bristol Magistrates Court last month. Back in the middle, Stokes quickly confirmed what an asset he is.

“He loves playing for England, and you can see that in the way he plays,” said Root.

“He leaves nothing out there on the field. He’s really dedicated to this sport. He worked really hard back home in Durham to make sure when he did get his opportunity to come back and play he was ready.”

Root and coach Trevor Bayliss nominated senior seamer James Anderson as Ashes vice-captain in Stokes’s place. England will face New Zealand in two Tests, once this five-match ODI series is completed, but Root is not ready to name his deputy this time.

He said: “That’s a decision we’ve not agreed yet. Trevor and I will get together ... but that’s not been discussed.”

Root had to get by in Australia without his premier all-rounder, but is not about to waste time thinking about what might have been. “There’s no point looking back at it like that,” added the Yorkshireman. “Most important in terms of Test cricket is we look forward to this next series and make sure (Stokes) can build momentum in this one-day series.”

