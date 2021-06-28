Jordan Thompson: Yorkshire CCC T20 sensation wants to add economy with the ball to explosiveness with the bat

Jordan Thompson celebrates taking Colin Ackermann's wicket against Leicestershire Foxes. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Jordan Thompson – albeit somewhat less dramatically – was promoted from No 7 to No 3 in the Yorkshire batting order.

The move worked a treat as Thompson struck a T20 career-best 74 as Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire by 82 runs at Emerald Headingley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly if Javid’s elevation to the role of Health Secretary works just as well, life will be back to normal faster than you could say “hands, face, steamy embrace”.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson takes a catch to dismiss Northant's Tom Taylor. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Thompson, 24, has powered to prominence during the pandemic, firstly starring in last year’s truncated campaign and continuing his progress this season.

His 35-ball evisceration of the Northamptonshire attack, which included seven sixes, followed on from his unbeaten 66 from 28 deliveries three days earlier against Worcestershire.

His strike-rate of 205.06 runs per 100 balls is the highest of anyone in the competition who has played over three innings.

Do not be surprised if he is one of the wildcard picks for the forthcoming Hundred, with each of the eight franchises able to add one player to their squad.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson thanks the fans for their support after being dismissed for 74 against Northamptonshire. (Picture: SWPix.com)

To go to next-level T20 cricketer, however, and perhaps one day into the England side, Thompson is keen to improve his economy rate with the ball.

That stands at 10.57 in this year’s Blast – the highest of Yorkshire’s frontline bowlers – and offsets his standing as the club’s leading wicket-taker with 11.

“I’m not bowling as well as I’d like,” he said. “My economy rate’s a bit too high, and it’s just about me getting into and out of the overs, getting my lengths right and being clear on what I want to do.”

It is good to hear Thompson acknowledge the fact, and he is disinclined to rest on his laurels.

Throw in seven catches in the field – including a stunning one-handed grab at deep cover to get rid of Leicestershire’s Josh Inglis in the game at Headingley – and here is a highly talented young English all-rounder.

Thanks in no small measure to Thompson, Yorkshire are well on course to qualify for the Blast knockouts for the first time since 2016.