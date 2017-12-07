Kane Williamson returns to Yorkshire for 2018 season

KANE WILLIAMSON will be returning to Yorkshire for a fourth spell, the club have confirmed.

The New Zealand captain will be available to play 11 T20 Blast matches and four Specsavers County Championship fixtures in the 2018 season.

His first match for the club will be the Vikings’ 20-over trip to the Emirates Riverside to face Durham on Friday, July 13. In the Championship, he will play in a Roses fixture against Lancashire on July 22, as well as Worcestershire at Scarborough, Somerset at Emerald Headingley Stadium, before his final match at Trent Bridge against Nottinghamshire in early September.

The Tauranga-born 27-year-old, is currently the No 3 batsman in the world and averages 50.66 in Test cricket. His first-class average is 48.48, having scored 9,600 runs across 125 matches.

“I’ve enjoyed some of my happiest cricketing moments with Yorkshire and I hope I can help improve the team both on and off the field,” said Williamson. “There have been a few changes since I was last involved, but I still know most of the characters in the dressing room.”

Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon added: “Kane’s abilities are there for all to see and he has consistently performed well at the highest level for a significant period of time. He’s a cool character and a calm, reassuring influence on and off the field. He is a perfect fit for our dressing room at this moment in time.”