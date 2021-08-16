Superchargers will advance to Friday’s eliminator at The Oval – effectively a semi-final between the second-and-third-placed teams – if they beat Phoenix on Tuesday in their final group game.

Superchargers could still qualify on net run-rate with a tie or a no-result should London Spirit fail to beat Welsh Fire on Wednesday.

But Superchargers would most likely have to halt a run of three straight defeats with their fourth victory of the tournament to retain a chance of reaching Saturday’s final at Lord’s and lifting the inaugural trophy.

Northern Superchargers' Katie Levick celebrates one of the five wickets she has taken in The Hundred (Picture: SWPix.com)

Levick, the 30-year-old leg-spinner who has captured five wickets in the competition to date, said: “You play the sport for these big games and to still be in the competition at this stage and taking it to the last game is exciting for us, and hopefully we can come out on the right side.

“Essentially it’s like a quarter-final, and I think it’s testament to the tournament that it’s gone all the way to this stage and so many teams are still in it.

“The exposure we’ve had in this competition has been something we’ve never experienced before at the domestic level and a lot of eyes will be on us again. You play for those pressure situations and hopefully we can put in a performance.

“I genuinely think it’s been the most fun I’ve had on a cricket field. The whole occasion, the event and the exposure and audiences we’ve had has been unbelievable. I just don’t want it to end yet.”

Best fun on a cricket field, says Superchargers' Katie Levick (Picture: SWpix.com)

However, it has – or is about to – end for Superchargers men.

They can no longer qualify for the eliminator despite possessing an identical record to their female counterparts – three wins, three defeats and one no result. Darren Lehmann’s men sign off against Phoenix in Tuesday’s double-header (6.30pm start), with the women’s match starting at 3pm.