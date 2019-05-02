Lady Luck smiles on Yorkshire at last – Steve Patterson

Steve Patterson believes luck was on Yorkshire’s side as they claimed a vital victory over Northants Steelbacks in the Royal London Cup One-Day Cup on Wednesday.

Jonny Tattersall brought Yorkshire home in a dramatic rain-reduced chase at Northamptonshire to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Rain halted their initial chase of 352 after 20.5 overs but the skies cleared to leave Yorkshire needing a revised 47 from 25 balls. Tattersall walked out with 12 needed from the final five deliveries. He immediately swung Ian Holland over midwicket for six, pushed two down the ground before carving the winning runs over point.

The wicketkeeper finished off a chase given life by Gary Ballance, who, with 32 needed in 12 balls, struck Rob Keogh for three consecutive sixes. Tattersall finished the job and secured Yorkshire’s second win in six matches.

“We’ve had three really close games this tournament and we felt luck wasn’t on our side so to come on top was brilliant,” said Patterson who takes his side to Worcestershire tomorrow.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster but great to get the two points.

“That is one of the best batting pitches we’ve played on this year and a very fast outfield so we certainly thought it was a gettable total.”