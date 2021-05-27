Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 1 - Gary Ballance blow for White Rose

Ruled out: Yorkshire's Gary Ballance.

Gary Ballance has been forced to withdraw with a calf injury, further weakening a batting line-up that is without England’s Dawid Malan due to “personal reasons”.

Will Fraine has been picked in Ballance’s place, with David Willey and Jack Shutt left out from the initial 13-man squad.

The weather at Old Trafford is sunny, and there are a smattering of Yorkshire supporters in the crowd as the visitors play in front of spectators for the first time in 612 days.

Lancashire go into the game one place and three points above Yorkshire at the top of Group Three, with both teams boasting an identical record of three wins and three draws.

Lancashire: Davies, Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Vilas (captain), Livingstone, Lamb, Wood, Bailey, Mahmood, Parkinson.