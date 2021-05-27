Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 1 - Teenager Duke hits Roses fifty

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper, playing only his second first-class game, hit 52 as the visitors were dismissed for 159 on the stroke of tea, having been 40-7 in the morning session.

Duke and Steve Patterson, the Yorkshire captain, added 77 for the eighth wicket, surviving for 100 minutes after lunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patterson made 27 from 70 balls in 113 minutes, while Duke’s runs came from 120 deliveries with six fours.

Ruled out: Yorkshire's Gary Ballance.

Ben Coad hit a swashbuckling, unbeaten 32 from 28 balls with four fours and a six, and last man Duanne Olivier contributed 10.

Resuming on 57-7 after lunch, Yorkshire proceeded with appropriate caution given the circumstances.

They rode their luck at times, Duke dropped on 29 by wicketkeeper Dane Vilas as he tried to paddle a delivery from the leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, with the teenager spilled for a second time in the act of bringing up his half-century from 110 balls.

Duke tickled Parkinson into the hands of Keaton Jennings at leg slip, but the ball slipped from his grasp and went for a single.

Duke played superbly for the most part, though, and produced some particularly handsome shots square on the offside as Patterson gave him staunch support.

Patterson was given a torrid working over at the start of the session by Saqib Mahmood, who hit him on the helmet with a bouncer.

Then, towards its close, Patterson played a couple of expansive shots himself, swatting Luke Wood for six over cover and then flat-batting him for four through mid-on.

Eventually, Patterson tried one shot too many and was bowled playing over an attempted sweep at Parkinson.

As so often happens, one wicket brings two after a lengthy stand, and Duke fell in the next over, caught down the leg side by Vilas as he tried to pull Tom Bailey.

After tea was extended with nine wickets down, Olivier fell at the end of the session, edging Danny Lamb to Luke Wells at first slip.

Earlier, after choosing to bat despite a top-order weakened by the loss of Dawid Malan (personal reasons) and Gary Ballance (calf strain), Yorkshire were immediately up against it in sunny conditions.

As spectators watched on for the first time in over 20 months, with a healthy smattering of Yorkshire spectators present, Lancashire bowled magnificently on a competitive pitch, giving the visiting batsmen very little peace in the opening session.

The carnage started in the fifth over when Adam Lyth aimed a flashing drive at Bailey and was caught in the gully by Lamb for four.

Will Fraine, who came into the team after Ballance’s late withdrawal, perished for a 14-ball duck, caught behind off a magnificent delivery from Saqib Mahmood that he could do little but edge.

Yorkshire slipped to 9-3 when Harry Brook was slow to respond to Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s call for a quick single after the opening batsman dropped down a delivery from Bailey into the offside, Alex Davies swooping to run-out Brook from cover.

George Hill edged Bailey to Liam Livingstone at second slip to depart for two, leaving Yorkshire 11-4, which became 21-5 when Dom Bess cut Luke Wood to Lamb in the gully to perish for three.

Kohler-Cadmore - dropped on nought at second slip low down by Livingstone off Mahmood before a wicket had fallen, and then again on eight by Wells at first slip off Wood - was sixth out at 21 when trapped lbw by Lamb for 10.