Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 1 - Yorkshire lose seven wickets before lunch in Manchester

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.

On a dramatic first morning at Old Trafford, Yorkshire slipped to 21-6 before reaching lunch on 57-7.

Harry Duke has made the top score of 24 not out from the No 7 position on only his second first-class appearance, striking five boundaries along the way, and captain Steve Patterson has yet to score.

After choosing to bat despite a line-up weakened by the loss of Dawid Malan (personal reasons) and Gary Ballance (calf strain), Yorkshire were immediately up against it in sunny conditions.

Ruled out: Yorkshire's Gary Ballance.

As spectators watched on for the first time in over 20 months, with a healthy smattering of Yorkshire spectators present, Lancashire bowled magnificently on a competitive pitch, giving the visiting batsmen not a moment’s peace.

The carnage began in the fifth over when Adam Lyth aimed a flashing drive at Tom Bailey and was caught in the gully by Danny Lamb for four.

Will Fraine, who came into the team after Ballance’s late withdrawal, perished for a 14-ball duck, caught behind off a magnificent delivery from Saqib Mahmood that he could do little about.

Yorkshire slipped to 9-3 when Harry Brook was slow to respond to Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s call for a quick single after the opening batsman dropped a delivery from Bailey into the offside, Alex Davies swooping to run-out Brook from cover.

George Hill edged Bailey to Liam Livingstone at second slip to depart for two, leaving Yorkshire 11-4, which became 21-5 when Dom Bess cut Luke Wood to Lamb in the gully to perish for three.

Kohler-Cadmore - dropped on 0 at second slip low down by Livingstone off Mahmood before a wicket had fallen, and then again on eight by Luke Wells at first slip off Wood - was sixth out at 21 when trapped lbw by Lamb for 10.