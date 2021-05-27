Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 1 - Yorkshire lose seven wickets before lunch in Manchester

On a dramatic first morning at Old Trafford, Yorkshire slipped to 21-6 before reaching lunch on 57-7.
Harry Duke has made the top score of 24 not out from the No 7 position on only his second first-class appearance, striking five boundaries along the way, and captain Steve Patterson has yet to score.
After choosing to bat despite a line-up weakened by the loss of Dawid Malan (personal reasons) and Gary Ballance (calf strain), Yorkshire were immediately up against it in sunny conditions.
As spectators watched on for the first time in over 20 months, with a healthy smattering of Yorkshire spectators present, Lancashire bowled magnificently on a competitive pitch, giving the visiting batsmen not a moment’s peace.
The carnage began in the fifth over when Adam Lyth aimed a flashing drive at Tom Bailey and was caught in the gully by Danny Lamb for four.
Will Fraine, who came into the team after Ballance’s late withdrawal, perished for a 14-ball duck, caught behind off a magnificent delivery from Saqib Mahmood that he could do little about.
Yorkshire slipped to 9-3 when Harry Brook was slow to respond to Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s call for a quick single after the opening batsman dropped a delivery from Bailey into the offside, Alex Davies swooping to run-out Brook from cover.
George Hill edged Bailey to Liam Livingstone at second slip to depart for two, leaving Yorkshire 11-4, which became 21-5 when Dom Bess cut Luke Wood to Lamb in the gully to perish for three.
Kohler-Cadmore - dropped on 0 at second slip low down by Livingstone off Mahmood before a wicket had fallen, and then again on eight by Luke Wells at first slip off Wood - was sixth out at 21 when trapped lbw by Lamb for 10.
Jordan Thompson and Harry Duke took the total to 40 before Thompson fended Wood to Keaton Jennings in the gully to perish for 10.