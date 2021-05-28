Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 2 - Jennings hits ton as Yorkshire struggle

Harry Duke plays a shot (Picture: John Heald)

The left-hander hit 114 as the hosts reached 266-4 at tea on day two, a lead of 107.

It was Jennings’s first three-figure score in the format since he struck an unbeaten 146 for England in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

And it was his 19th in all first-class cricket.

Harry Duke came to Yorkshire's rescue (Picture: John Heald)

Jennings added 175 for the second wicket in 66 overs with Luke Wells, who scored 60.

Both batsmen fell in the space of five balls to the second new ball as Yorkshire were kept waiting until 3.10pm to capture their first wicket of the day.

Resuming on 150-1 after lunch, Jennings and Wells had lifted the score to 246 when Jennings, having struck Ben Coad for three boundaries in four balls, was caught at first slip off the same bowler by Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Jennings faced 253 deliveries and hit 11 fours and received a warm ovation from the Old Trafford crowd.

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.

They were applauding again when Wells walked off, also caught at first slip by Kohler-Cadmore after appearing to try to withdraw his bat to a ball from Jordan Thompson.

Wells negotiated 201 deliveries and struck eight boundaries.

Liam Livingstone came and went, skewing Thompson to Duanne Olivier at mid-on for six as Lancashire slipped to 252-4.

At tea, Dane Vilas has eight and Josh Bohannon four.

Ruled out: Yorkshire's Gary Ballance.