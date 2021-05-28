Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 2 - Yorkshire go wicket-less on second morning

Harry Duke plays a shot (Picture: John Heald)

The hosts reached 150-1 at lunch at Old Trafford, just nine runs behind, after dismissing Yorkshire for 159 on the opening day.

Keaton Jennings recorded his fourth fifty in five Championship innings, made from 177 balls with seven fours, advancing from 22 overnight to 55.

Luke Wells, 11 overnight, progressed to 31 as the tall left-handers frustrated Yorkshire, determined not to let them back into the match.

Harry Duke came to Yorkshire's rescue (Picture: John Heald)

After resuming on 95-1 beneath overcast skies, with Manchester covered by a blanket of grey, Lancashire ground it out in attritional style.

There was little by way of movement for the Yorkshire bowlers, either off the pitch or through the air, but they bowled accurately for the most part to achieve the next best thing when not taking wickets - stemming the flow of runs.

Only 55 came in 31 overs during the session, the defensive pattern broken only by the occasional boundary before another crowd of around 2,000.

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.