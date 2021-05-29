Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 3 - Lancashire turn the screw

Harry Duke plays a shot (Picture: John Heald)

The hosts advanced from 350-6 overnight to 439-6 to extend their lead to 280.

Josh Bohannon, the 24-year-old Boltonian, moved from 47 to 92, his fourth half-century in his last seven innings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Danny Lamb, the 25-year-old Prestonian, progressed from four to 40.

Harry Duke came to Yorkshire's rescue (Picture: John Heald)

Yorkshire battled hard but were unable to break through in the batsman-friendly conditions, with Lancashire consolidating their position in ruthless manner.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.