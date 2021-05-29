Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 3 - Yorkshire battling big Roses deficit

Harry Duke plays a shot (Picture: John Heald)

Yorkshire trail by 322 runs after managing just 159 in their first innings on a pitch that has become increasingly favourable for batting.

Lyth has 15 and Kohler-Cadmore 12 and there have been few alarms in the 15 overs to date.

After a wicketless morning session for a second successive day, Yorkshire finally broke through 40 minutes after lunch.

Harry Duke came to Yorkshire's rescue (Picture: John Heald)

Danny Lamb lofted Dom Bess to Steve Patterson at long-off, the off-spinner claiming his first scalp of the innings with the opening ball of his 42nd over.

Lamb hit 61 from 160 balls with four fours, his seventh-wicket stand with Josh Bohannon worth 150 in 58 overs.

Bohannon, 92 at the interval, had gone to his second first-class hundred from 260 balls with 10 fours, moments after Lamb had reached his half-century from 142 deliveries with three fours.

When Lancashire reached 500 it was only the fourth time that they had achieved that total in a Roses match, and the score had risen to 506 when Tom Bailey was eighth out, his middle and leg stumps removed by George Hill as he tried to hit him for a second six over mid-wicket.

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.

Bailey’s departure for 12 was followed by that of Saqib Mahmood for a duck, the pace bowler running himself out when he pushed Bess to Hill at cover, charged halfway down the pitch and then realised that he could not get back in time, wicketkeeper Harry Duke doing the rest.

At that point, Lancashire declared on 509-9, a lead of 350 exactly, Bohannon finishing on 127 not out from 277 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

