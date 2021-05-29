Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 3 - Yorkshire facing uphill fight to secure Roses draw

Harry Duke plays a shot (Picture: John Heald)

Bohannon’s second career Championship century was secured during the afternoon session on day three as Lancashire, replying to a first-innings 159, advanced from 350 for six overnight to 509 for nine declared.

Yorkshire started their second innings with 47 overs remaining in the day and, despite reaching close in reasonable health at 85 for two, still have an uphill task to secure a draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If successful, it would extend their unbeaten start in 2021 to seven games and prevent Lancashire, also unbeaten, from claiming a fourth win.

Harry Duke came to Yorkshire's rescue (Picture: John Heald)

“There aren’t many gremlins in that surface, and as young as our batting line up is they are confident they can go out there tomorrow and save the day,” said Yorkshire batting coach Paul Grayson.

“There’s slow spin, which you would expect at Old Trafford. It’s not something the lads aren’t used to. They’ve played against it before.

“They have one of the best attacks in the country, but we are very hopeful. We have our nightwatchman out there (Steve Patterson). Hopefully he’s still out there at 3 or 4 o’clock.”

Bohannon, 47 overnight, slowly but surely advanced towards three figures off 260 balls, something he did in late 2019 against Derbyshire here.

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.

The 24-year-old completed a seventh-wicket partnership of 150 with fellow all-rounder Danny Lamb, whose 61 made it a memorable family day.

Younger sister Emma scored a century for the North West Thunder in their opening Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy defeat against Western Storm at Bristol.

Group Three leaders Lancashire - by three points from Yorkshire at the start of this fixture - have a poor recent Roses record. It is 21 years since they won here.

Yorkshire went wicketless through the second morning session running as Bohannon, who faced 277 balls in all, and Lamb blunted a hard working attack who controlled the run-rate well without ever looking like taking a flurry of wickets on a docile pitch.

Ruled out: Yorkshire's Gary Ballance.

The visitors struck three times in an afternoon which saw the Red Rose accelerate.

Lamb’s 160-ball innings was ended when caught at long-off against Dom Bess.

Tom Bailey had his middle and leg stumps uprooted by George Hill, who then had a hand in running Saqib Mahmood out from cover to bring about the declaration in the 174th over.

After lunch, Yorkshire saved their frontline seamers for greater battles in weeks to come as off-spinner Bess and medium pacers Hill and Harry Brook bowled.

The destiny of this fixture was always going to be in the hands of their batsmen, and openers Adam Lyth and unbeaten Tom Kohler-Cadmore shared 72 inside 39 overs.

Unfortunately for them, both fell late on. Lyth was caught at leg slip off Matthew Parkinson for 39 and Kohler-Cadmore trapped lbw by Mahmood for 32 as Yorkshire fell to 82 for two.