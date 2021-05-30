Lancashire v Yorkshire CCC, day 4 - Yorkshire battling away at Old Trafford

Harry Duke plays a shot (Picture: John Heald)

At lunch on day four the visitors are 144-4 in their second innings, 206 behind, with a minimum of 64 overs left in the game.

Harry Brook is unbeaten on 34 and George Hill has 17, the two youngsters having battled impressively in a partnership worth 52 in 25 overs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a gloriously sunny day, Yorkshire had it all to do when play began.

Harry Duke came to Yorkshire's rescue (Picture: John Heald)

They were 85-2, 265 behind, with Will Fraine on six and Steve Patterson, the nightwatchman, on two.

Fraine fell in the day’s fifth over without adding to his score, his middle stump uprooted by a fine inswinging ball from Saqib Mahmood.

Mahmood followed up with another fine delivery in his next over that tailed away from Patterson and took out his off stump, the Yorkshire captain departing for eight to leave his team 92-4.

After Mahmood’s opening burst of 7-5-2-2, Lancashire were held up by Brook and Hill, who knuckled down on a pitch that remains good for batting.

Quick strikes: Lancashire's Tom Bailey.

Brook slapped the leg-spinner Matt Parkinson down the ground for four, while Hill played nicely too, having taken 29 balls to get off the mark.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.