Lates - Yorkshire v Somerset: Updates from day three as White Rose defend lead

Yorkshire have built a handsome lead over the first two days against County Championship Division One leaders Somerset at Headingley. Follow updates on day three from Chris Waters, and add your comments at the bottom of the page.